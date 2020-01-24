TENTATIVE AGREEMENT REACHED BETWEEN MERCY ONE & UNION NURSES

A tentative agreement has been reached between MercyOne Hospital in Sioux City and nurses represented by United Food & Commercial Workers Local 222.

Those nurses voted earlier this month to authorize a walkout after previous months of bargaining for a new contract were unsuccessful.

Both sides announced the tentative agreement Thursday night, but details of it have not been publicly released.

The union says voting dates on the proposed new contract will be announced soon.

The nurses’ current contract expired September 1st, but they have remained on the job since that time while negotiations continued.

The nurses have been seeking a better nurse-to-patient ratio, higher pay, better benefits and an improved strategy to handle turnover at the hospital.