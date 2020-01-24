SIOUX CITY BEGINS EMERGENCY ALERT PROGRAM

Sioux City is beginning a new system to contact residents in cases of emergency:

Spokesperson Anne Westra says the CodeRED system provides city staff the ability to quickly deliver messages to individuals in targeted areas or the entire city via text, email or phone:

OC…… WATER MAIN BREAK. ;06

An option to receive updates regarding public transit delays and garbage and recycling delays is also available.

Westra says it is easy to enroll in the CodeRED program:

OC…………Alert Sioux City. :09

You may also sign up on the city’s website.