SIOUX CITY BEGINS EMERGENCY ALERT PROGRAM

Sioux City is beginning a new system to contact residents in cases of emergency:
Spokesperson Anne Westra says the CodeRED system provides city staff the ability to quickly deliver messages to individuals in targeted areas or the entire city via text, email or phone:
An option to receive updates regarding public transit delays and garbage and recycling delays is also available.
Westra says it is easy to enroll in the CodeRED program:
You may also sign up on the city’s website.