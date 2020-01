RUNDQUIST SAYS TAYLOR SHOULD RESIGN HIS POST

THE PERSON WHO FILED THE PETITION EFFORTS AGAINST JEREMY TAYLOR HAS ISSUED A RESPONSE TO TAYLOR’S APPEAL.

MARIA RUNDQUIST SAYS TAYLOR IS LASHING OUT DUE TO HIS OWN DECEPTIVE ACTIONS.

RUNDQUIST, IN A LETTER DELIVERED TO KSCJ NEWS, SAYS TAYLOR HAS NOT BEEN HONEST AND TRANSPARENT AND HAS BEEN CAUGHT.

SHE SAYS TWO GENTLEMEN WHO PRESENTED EVIDENCE AGAINST TAYLOR THURSDAY ARE REGISTERED REPUBLICANS AND THAT SHE IS A REGISTERED INDEPENDENT.

RUNDQUIST ALSO QUESIONED IF TAYLOR LIED TO THE VETERANS ADMINISTRATION TO OBTAIN THE LOAN FOR HIS CHRISTY ROAD RESIDENCE.

SHE ENDED THE LETTER BY CALLING FOR TAYLOR TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS COUNTY SUPERVISOR.