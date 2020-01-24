IOWA JOBLESS RATE EDGES UP

Iowa’s unemployment rate increased slightly to 2.7% in December. Iowa

Workforce Development reported Friday the unemployment rate rose as both the number of people with and without jobs increased in the state.

The December rate was up from a 2.6% in November and 2.4% a year ago.

Iowa’s unemployment rate tied with Alabama for the nation’s ninth-lowest. The national unemployment rate in December was 3.5%.

Nebraska’s unemployment rate of 3.1% didn’t change in December, the sixth straight month the rate has remained at that figure.