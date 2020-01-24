HALFTIME INTERVIEW: Jared Diamond, sportswriter at The Wall Street Journal

Here is my Davenport Cleaners halftime interview with The Wall Street Journal sportswriter Jared Diamond. This week, he wrote about the 2018-18 Houston Astros‘ sign-stealing scheme and how the players interviewed by Major League Baseball were granted immunity by the league in exchange for their honest testimony. Although the league found the scheme was “player-driven,” no players were punished. In fact, no active players were even named for their involvement.

Jared and I also talked about his forthcoming book, SWING KINGS: The Inside Story of Baseball’s Home Run Revolution, which will be released on March 31, 2020. You can pre-order Jared’s book here.

Enjoy!