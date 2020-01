TAYLOR TO APPEAL AUDITORS DECISION ON VOTING REGISTRATION

THE CONTROVERSY OVER WHERE WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR LIVES AND HOW THAT EFFECTS HIS STANDING BOTH AS A VOTER AND PUBLIC OFFICIAL CONTINUED WITH NEW TWISTS ON FRIDAY.

COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL ISSUED HIS RULING FRIDAY MORNING THAT TAYLOR’S VOTER REGISTRATION WAS CANCELLED, BECAUSE HE HAS A NEW HOME ON CHRISTY ROAD AS HIS PRIMARY RESIDENCE INSTEAD OF HIS PREVIOUS RESIDENCE AT GRANDVIEW BOULEVARD.

TAYLOR STILL OWNS THE GRANDVIEW BOULEVARD HOME AND SAYS HE RESIDES THERE PART OF THE WEEK:

OC……..IN THE GRANDVIEW RESIDENCE. :19

TAYLOR WILL NOW GO TO COURT TO DISPUTE GILL’S DECISION:

OC…………HEARING ON MONDAY. :14

THAT MONDAY HEARING WOULD HAVE HAD GILL, COUNTY ATTORNEY PATRICK JENNINGS AND COUNTY TREASURE MICHAEL CLAYTON DECIDE IF TAYLOR SHOULD CONTINUE TO SERVE AS SUPERVISOR REPRESENTING A DISTRICT PETITIONERS CLAIMED HE DID NOT LIVE IN.

TAYLOR, WHO IS REPUBLICAN, SAYS THAT PETITION IS PART OF A PARTISAN ATTACK AGAINST HIM BY LOCAL DEMOCRATS INCLUDING MARIA RUNDQUIST, WHO FILED THE TWO MEASURES AGAINST HIM.

HE READ A LETTER BY RUNDQUIST WHICH WAS NOT PART OF THURSDAY’S HEARING EVIDENCE WHICH SAYS IN PART:

OC………..OF ETHICAL BELIEFS. :24

TAYLOR IS ALSO A CANDIDATE FOR IOWA’S 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL SEAT AND SERVES IN THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD.

PAT GILL DECLINED TO COMMENT ON TAYLOR’S COMMENTS OR HIS RULING, WHERE HE CONCLUDED THAT THE PREPONDERENCE OF EVIDENCE ESTABLISHED THAT TAYLOR’S VOTING RESIDENCE AS DEFINED BY IOWA CODE WAS THE CHRISTY ROAD HOME.

COUNTY ATTORNEY PATRICK JENNINGS CONFIRMED THAT MONDAY’S HEARING ON TAYLOR’S DISTRICT STATUS WOULD NOT TAKE PLACE BECAUSE OF TAYLOR’S APPEAL OF GILL’S RULING ON VOTER REGISTRATION.