WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR CHALLENGED OVER VOTER REGISTRATION ADDRESS

A HEARING ON WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR’S VOTING REGISTRATION ADDRESS THURSDAY CENTERED ON WHERE TAYLOR LIVES MOST OF THE TIME.

MARIA RUNDQUIST BROUGHT THE COMPLAINT AGAINST TAYLOR, WHO OWNS HOMES ON GRANDVIEW BOULEVARD IN THE COUNTY DISTRICT HE REPRESENTS AND ON CHRISTY ROAD ON THE EASTSIDE OF SIOUX CITY:

SUPERVISOR TAYLOR DEFENDED HIMSELF AT THE HEARING PRESIDED OVER BY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL, AND SAYS RUNDQUIST’S EFFORT IS A PLANNED POLITICAL ATTACK AGAINST HIM:

DAN GREENWELL WAS ONE OF THREE LOCAL CITIZENS WHO PRESENTED EVIDENCE ON RUNDQUIST’S BEHALF.

GREENWELL PRESENTED TAYLOR’S WATER BILLS FROM JULY THROUGH DECEMBER OF LAST YEAR, WHICH SHOWED VERY LITTLE USAGE HAD OCCURRED AT THE GRANDVIEW BOULEVARD HOME:

TAYLOR SUBMITTED EVIDENCE INCLUDING STATEMENTS FROM SEVERAL GRANDVIEW NEIGHBORS SAYING HE HAD MAINTAINED HIS RESIDENCE ON GRANDVIEW AND THAT THEY SAW HIM THERE:

GILL, AFTER CONSULTING WITH ATTORNEY DOUG PHILLIPS WHO SAT WITH HIM AT THE HEARING, WILL POST HIS DECISION ON TAYLOR AT 10AM FRIDAY.