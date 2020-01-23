Stanley to Participate in State Farm All-Star Football Challenge

CHICAGO — Senior quarterback Nate Stanley will participate in the 2020 State Farm All-Star Football Challenge at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The 22nd edition of the State Farm All-Star Football Challenge will air on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 31.

The skills competition will feature 24 of college football’s brightest stars divided into six teams based on their college conference. Each team will consist of four players from the same conference that will compete for conference supremacy in a series of skills competitions. The conferences represented are the ACC, the Big Ten, the Big 12, the Pac-12, the SEC, and four of the best players outside of the Power Five that will be called the “Wild Card” team.

Stanley is the third Hawkeye since 2017 to compete in the event. Sean Welsh and Josh Jackson competed in 2018, while C.J. Beathard competed in 2017

Stanley, a Menomonie, Wisconsin, native, started all 13 games in 2019 and all 39 games the past three seasons. Iowa posted a 27-12 record in Stanley’s three seasons as starting quarterback.

Stanley passed for 2,951 yards with 16 touchdowns in 2019. He ranks second in career passing touchdowns (68), career passing yards (8,302), career completions (673), and career pass attempts (1,155), and third in career total offense (8,198).

Stanley started three bowl games in his career. He is one of five quarterbacks in program history to start three bowl games, and the second to win all three. Chuck Long started four (2-2), and Matt Sherman (2-1), Drew Tate (1-2), and Ricky Stanzi (3-0) started three.

The Hawkeyes averaged 28.4 points per game in Stanley’s 39 career starts. His streak of 39 consecutive starts at quarterback ranks second in school history to Long (47). He had 16 touchdown passes this season and 68 in his career, second all-time in program history. He trails Chuck Long (74) on the all-time list.

Stanley is one of three players in program history to throw for 8,000 or more career yards (8,302). He ranks second in career passing yards, trailing Long (10,461) on the all-time list. He ranks third in career total offense (8,198).

Stanley was one of 10 finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which is presented annually to the top senior or fourth-year quarterback in the nation. He was the only Big Ten quarterback on the list.

Each player will individually participate in a timed event, and then finish with a full team event. All events will be timed and have individual winners, which will compile into a cumulative score to determine the winning team. For example, the quarterbacks from each team will compete against each other to win their competition. But ultimately, their time will be added to the times of the other competitors on their conference designated team to have a final team score. Individual events in the 2020 State Farm All-Star Football Challenge include the State Farm QB Accuracy Competition, the Mercedes-Benz Obstacle Course, the Rocket Mortgage Strength Challenge and the Hands Competition. To conclude the program, the players will compete as teams in the State Farm Team Competition.