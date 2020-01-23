OKOBOJI WINTER GAMES BEGIN

Hearty snow lovers in northwest Iowa celebrating the cold with today’s (Thursday) opening of the 40th annual University of Okoboji Winter Games.

While the university is fictional, devotion to the event is very real.

Kylie Zankowski of the Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce says the games feature a host of indoor and outdoor activities.

OC………beanbag tournament” :18

The games also include a Snowball Drop where thousands of ping pong balls will fall from the sky, some with special numbers for prizes.

There’s also a Polar Plunge fundraiser into the icy lake for the Arnolds Park-Okoboji Fire and Rescue Squad:

OC……..cheering people” :15

The closing ceremonies of the Winter Games will come on Saturday night with what’s known as the Burning of the Greens.

OC……….”fireworks display” :19

See a full list of events and activities through Sunday at

https://www.uofowintergames.com/