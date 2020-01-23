MERRICK SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR LE MARS BANK ROBBERY

A woman who was an accomplice in a 2018 Le Mars bank robbery has been sentenced to federal prison.

Karen Merrick was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.

She had previously pleaded guilty to being an accomplice of Phillip White, who robbed the Iowa State Bank of Le Mars in mid-December of 2018.

White was sentenced to 12 years in prison last November.

Law enforcement officials apprehended White and Merrick, a short-time after the robbery.

The pair used an U-Haul truck as their get-a-way vehicle.

They were ordered to pay restitution of $16,190 to the bank, which has been returned, and more than $5,000 to the U-Haul company.