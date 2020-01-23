Home Local News IA SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE ADVANCES ABORTION RESTRICTION MEASURE

Republicans on the Iowa Senate’s Judiciary Committee have advanced a proposed constitutional amendment designed to override an Iowa Supreme Court ruling that nullified abortion restrictions.

Senator Jake Chapman of Adel made the case for it in committee.

Chapman says the court improperly ruled Iowa women have a fundamental right to an abortion and a 72-hour waiting period was unconstitutional.

The proposed amendment says Iowa’s constitution does not recognize, grant or secure a right to abortion.

The 10 Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted for the proposal. The five Democrats on the panel, including Senator Claire Celsi of Des Moines, voted no:

Other Democrats fear there will be “an onslaught” of anti-abortion legislation if the amendment is added to the constitution.

2022 is the earliest Iowa voters could decide whether to add that language to the state constitution.

Radio Iowa

