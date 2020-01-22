SLOW POKE LEFT LANE IOWA DRIVERS MAY SOON FACE TRAFFIC FINES

Some senators in the Iowa legislature are just as frustrated as you are by slow drivers who stay in the left lane of four lane highways.

A Senate Committee has approved new fines for drivers who loiter too long in the left lane on Iowa interstate or four-lane highways.

Senator Zach Whiting of Spirit Lake is steering the bill through the senate:

OC…….the left lane.” :10

Whiting travels both Highway 20 and Interstate 35 on his commute to the state capitol and frequently encounters drivers who fail to yield the left lane to faster-moving vehicles:

OC………over, get over.” :09

If the bill becomes law, Whiting expects it will include a requirement that the D-O-T use its digital signs or add some highway signs to alert drivers to move out of the left lane if they’re not passing.

Last year, a bill that would have established a $100 dollar fine for drivers who linger too long in the left lane stalled in the Iowa House.

Radio Iowa