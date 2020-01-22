RIVERA TRIAL CONTINUED PENDING STATE SUPREME COURT RULING

The trial of the man accused of the murder of former University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts won’t be starting in early February here in Woodbury County after all.

District Judge Joel Yates on Wednesday ordered a hold on court proceedings against the suspect, Cristhian Rivera, until the Iowa Supreme Court decides on the suppression of evidence in his case.

Rivera’s attorneys requested to delay the February 4th murder trial in Sioux City while the Iowa Supreme Court reviews their request to suppress evidence.

Judge Yates had previously approved to suppress partial evidence in the trial, but Rivera’s attorneys asked the Iowa Supreme Court to review that decision.

Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of the 20-year-old Tibbetts, whose body was found in 2018.

The trial was scheduled for Sioux City on a change of venue from Poweshiek County.

A new trial date will not be set until after the high court’s review.