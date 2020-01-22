NORTHEAST NEBRASKA COUNTIES TO GET RURAL BROADBAND IMPROVEMENTS

Areas of three northeast Nebraska counties will soon receive improvements in their broadband connections.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced a $5.7 million dollar high-speed broadband infrastructure project to improve rural e-Connectivity in unserved portions of Madison, Wayne and Pierce counties.

The project is expected to connect 489 rural households, 24 farms and eight businesses to high-speed broadband internet.

This is part of the USDA’s ReConnect Pilot Program investment program.

Eastern Nebraska Telephone Company will use the $5.7 million ReConnect Program grant to construct 221 miles of fiber-to-the-premises FTTP broadband infrastructure.

The company will use matching funds of $1.9 million to complete the project, for a total project cost of $7.6 million.

Photo by USDA