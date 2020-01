WALLS ENTERS NOT GUILTY PLEA IN ALLEGED SHOTS FIRED AT STATE TROOPER...

AN OMAHA NEBRASKA MAN HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO CRIMINAL CHARGES STEMMING FROM HIS ALLEGEDLY FIRING A GUN AT AN IOWA STATE TROOPER FOLLOWING A DECEMBER 26TH TRAFFIC STOP IN MORNINGSIDE.

27-YEAR-OLD ANTHONY WALLS IS CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER, ASSAULT OF AN OFFICER, FELONY ASSAULT, BEING A FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM AND INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS.

A TRIAL DATE HAS NOT BEEN SET IN THE CASE.

WALLS REMAINS IN CUSTODY IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $75,000 BOND.