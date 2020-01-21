TRAFFIC CRASH LEADS TO DAMAGE OF NORTHSIDE BUSINESS

Sioux City Police say a driver running a red light resulted in a crash that damaged a northside business Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the accident happened just after 1pm when a truck ran a red light at the intersection of 27th and Chambers Street and collided with an SUV.

That collision sent the truck through the wall of the Tobacco Hut store on the corner of the intersection.

Nobody in either vehicle or inside the building was injured.

Crews are working to stabilize that building as a result of the damage.

Police say the driver who ran the red light will be cited.

Photo courtesy KMEG