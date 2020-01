POLICE IDENTIFY VICTIMS OF FATAL SUNDAY NIGHT CRASH

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE TWO TEENAGERS WHO DIED WHEN THEIR CAR COLLIDED WITH A SEMI AT 3RD AND LEWIS BOULEVARD SUNDAY NIGHT.

POLICE SAY THE DRIVER, 19-YEAR-OLD JORDAN LINES AND HIS PASSENGER, 18-YEAR-OLD REBECCA CEDENO, BOTH OF SIOUX CITY, DIED FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED WHEN THE NORTHBOUND SEMI TRACTOR TRAILER STRUCK THE EASTBOUND VEHICLE IN THE INTERSECTION.

INVESTIGATORS SAY LINES FAILED TO STOP FOR A RED LIGHT

AND ENTERED THE INTERSECTION AND WAS STRUCK BY THE ONCOMING SEMI.

LINES AND CEDENO WERE PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

THE UNIDENTIFIED DRIVER OF THE SEMI WAS NOT INJURED.

POLICE ARE AWAITING TOXICOLOGY RESULTS FROM A MEDICAL EXAMINER TO DETERMINE IF OTHER FACTORS WERE INVOLVED IN THE ACCIDENT.