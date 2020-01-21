MURRELL ADDRESS WIT EXCHANGE STUDENT CONCERNS

The President of Western Iowa Tech Community College answered questions and concerns Tuesday over the handling of a foreign exchange student internship program at the school.

Dr. Terry Murrell says he was first made aware of concerns by around 60 students from Brazil and Chile on Monday.

The students came to the college last summer on what’s called a J-1 visa program through the U.S. State Department:

Murrell says he was disappointed to learn of a lack of communications between the school and the students regarding their meals:

Dr. Murrell says he knows some students were not happy with their internship jobs, but Western Iowa Tech has worked with them and never threatened to deport any of the foreign students:

Murrell says the college will continue the current program with the remaining students, but will reassess the initiative and not recruit or seek new international students for the J-1 Visa Program in the next year.