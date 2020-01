LE MARS FIRE BLAMED ON CARELESS SMOKING

CARELESS SMOKING IS TO BLAME FOR A HOUSE FIRE THAT RESULTED IN MAJOR DAMAGE TO A LE MARS HOME MONDAY AFTERNOON.

LE MARS FIRE CHIEF DAVE SCHIPPER SAYS THE FIRE STARTED IN THE UPSTAIRS BEDROOM OF THE HOME:

OC………ON THE MAIN FLOOR. :19

THE RESIDENT OF THE HOME WAS NOT IN THE HOUSE AT THE TIME OF THE FIRE AND FIREFIGHTERS HAD TO BREAK OPEN THE DOOR TO FIGHT THE FIRE:

OC………CHECK THAT AS WELL. ;27

SCHIPPER SAYS THE WORST FIRE DAMAGE WAS ON THE SECOND FLOOR AND ATTIC.

HE SAYS HE ISN’T CERTAIN IF THE HOME CAN BE REPAIRED TO ALLOW CONTINUED OCCUPANCY BY THE RENTER.