GONZALEZ-DIEGO ENTERS GUILTY PLEA TO MOTOR VEHICLE HOMICIDE

A Sioux City teenager charged with the drunk-driving death of a woman last summer has pleaded guilty.

19-year-old Maria Gonzalez-Diego pleaded guilty to motor vehicle homicide Tuesday morning in a Dakota County Courtroom.

She was charged with motor vehicle homicide and failure to stop at the scene of a fatality accident in the death of 62-year-old Antonia Lopez De Ramirez last June.

The charge of failure to stop at the scene was dropped as part of a plea deal.

Gonzalez-Diego’s sentencing has been set for March 10th.

Gonzalez-Diego has already pleaded guilty to 2nd offense OWI in Woodbury County and will be sentenced in Iowa after her Nebraska case is concluded.