SIOUX CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE NORTHSIDE SHOOTING (Update)

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A SHOOTING SUNDAY NIGHT THAT LEFT ONE MAN INJURED.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE VICTIM CALLED THEM AROUND 9:15 P.M. SAYING HE HAD BEEN SHOT AND WAS TRYING TO DRIVE TO MERCY ONE HOSPITAL.

THE VICTIM WAS FOUND AT THE HOSPITAL’S EMERGENCY ROOM AND TOLD POLICE HE WAS SHOT DURING AN ARGUMENT AT THE PARK AVENUE APARTMENTS ON THE CITY’S NORTHSIDE.

THE UNIDENTIFIED VICTIM SUFFERED A SINGLE GUNSHOT WOUND THAT WENT THROUGH HIS BACK.

POLICE WENT TO THE APARTMENTS TO COLLECT EVIDENCE.

THE SHOOTING REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.