ROUNDS SAYS 1ST DAY OF IMPEACHMENT TRIAL WILL LIKELY FOCUS ON RULES

The U.S. Senate begins the impeachment trial of President Trump Tuesday.

Much of the first day may be taken up in agreeing on the rules of procedure.

South Dakota Republican Senator Mike Rounds says those will determine the course of the trial:

Rounds says he doesn’t see the need for additional witnesses to be called:

Rounds says he is hopeful the trial will be a quick process:

During the impeachment trial Senators are not allowed to have a cellphone and must remain quietly at their desks.