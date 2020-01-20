Garza, Fredrick Sweep Big Ten Weekly Honors

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa men’s basketball student-athletes Luka Garza and CJ Fredrick swept Big Ten weekly honors after their performances in Iowa’s two wins last week. The announcement came today by the Big Ten Conference Office.

The player of the week honor is the second of the season for Garza (Dec. 9), while Fredrick earned his first freshman of the week distinction.

Garza (6-foot-11, 260 pounds) averaged 30 points, five rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in wins over Northwestern and No. 19 Michigan. In the two games combined, Garza was a white-hot 20-of-32 (.625) from the field, including 4-of-6 (.667) from 3-point range, and 16-of-19 (.842) from the foul line.

Garza poured in 33 points, including a career-high 11 free throws made, in a 90-83 triumph over the Wolverines last Friday. Garza torched Michigan for 77 points in two games this season, the most points by any Big Ten player versus a single opponent in regular season conference play over the last 20 seasons. Garza has four 30+ scoring games this year, the most by a Hawkeye since Peter Jok (5) in 2017. Garza’s four 30+ scoring games ranks fifth nationally and most by any player from a Power 5 Conference this year.

In Iowa’s win at Northwestern, Garza led all scorers with 27 points. He scored Iowa’s first 10 points of the game and netted 14 straight points in the second half. In five games against AP Top 25 teams this year, the Hawkeye junior averages 29.8 points and 10.4 rebounds.

Fredrick (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) returned from a foot injury and averaged 16 points, four assists, and three rebounds in both games. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native shot a combined 52.6 percent from the field (10-of-19), including 54.5 percent (6-of-11) from 3-point range, and made all six free throw attempts.



At Northwestern, Fredrick tied personal bests in assists (5) and steals (2) to go along with his 11 points. In the win over the Wolverines, Fredrick tied a personal best with 21 points. The redshirt freshman netted 14 of his 21 points in the second half, including sinking two critical 3-pointers in the final minutes of the contest.