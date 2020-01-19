LOCAL EVENT TO CELEBRATE DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.

Monday we celebrate the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

Dr. King was the leader of the civil rights movement in America from 1955 until he was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee on April 4th, 1968.

Sioux City’s NAACP Chapter is sponsoring a community celebration this evening as part of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The theme of the local event is “The Golden Rule, Then & Now…What are you doing for others?”

There will be a performance by a community choir, speakers, displays from the Sioux City Schools art contest, a special dance/mime presentation and more.

The event begins at 7pm at the First Congregational United Church of Christ located at 4600 Hamilton Blvd.