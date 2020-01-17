WOMEN FOR TRUMP HOLD SIOUX CITY RALLY

President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law and two women from his 2020 campaign team held events in Sioux City and Des Moines yesterday (Thursday).

Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, is a senior digital consultant to the president’s re-election campaign and she’s headlining events aimed at women voters.

Shelley Stabe from Merrill was in the crowd.

Stephanie Audino of Sioux City says she’s set on caucusing for Trump on February 3rd and voting for him on November 3rd.

The event was held at the Country Connections Events Center.

Katie Peikes Iowa Public Radio