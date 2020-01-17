SNOW COVERED ROADS CREATE HAZARDS FOR EMERGENCY RESPONDERS TOO

Today’s (Friday’s) winter storm caused most area schools and many businesses and offices to close for the day, and strong winds and blowing snow made visibility extremely limited outside of the city.

Those conditions also increase the danger for emergency responders to accidents or injury calls.

Plymouth County Sheriff Mike Van Otterloo uses a safe strategy for his deputies when weather conditions deteriorate:

OC………..OF THE DEPUTIES ALSO. :21

For motorists who become stuck in the winter storm, there’s also a danger to the drivers with the area towing company as they conduct business:

OC……VISIBILITY REASONS. ;11

The sheriff advises motorists to stay home if they don’t have to go out on the snow covered roadways.