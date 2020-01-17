PURSUIT THROUGH SNOW ENDS WITH ARREST OF WANTED SUSPECT

Despite the snow, authorities in Union County South Dakota engaged in a pursuit that ended with the arrest of a Cedar Rapids, Iowa man in North Sioux City Friday morning.

31-year-old Nathan DeWall was wanted for allegedly stealing a car from Riverside Auto Sales in December.

That pursuit last month ended in Stone State Park.

DeWall escaped that day but was spotted Friday morning in South Dakota driving on Highway 105.

A short pursuit ensued, ending with DeWall’s arrest on River Drive in North Sioux City.

An unidentified passenger was also taken into custody.

DeWall was taken to the Union County Jail.

Photo courtesy KMEG/KPTH