ESPINOZA PLEADS GUILTY TO VEHICULAR HOMICIDE

A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in a fatal accident last July 26th..

32-year-old Julian Espinoza entered his guilty plea Thursday to causing the crash that claimed the life of 70-year-old Ronald Hacker of Sioux City.

Espinoza acknowledged he ran a stop sign at West 19th and Rebecca Streets that resulted in the fatal crash.

His pick up struck Hacker’s Jeep causing the Jeep to roll into a yard.

Hacker died three days later.

The charge carries a 10-year prison sentence.

Espinoza will also pay $150,000 restitution to Hacker’s estate and will be sentenced March 16th in Woodbury County District Court.

He remains free on bond.