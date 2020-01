CLOVIS SAYS DEMOCRATS HAVE WORKED TOWARDS IMPEACHMENT OF TRUMP SINCE HIS ELECTION

OPENING ARGUMENTS IN THE IMPEACHMENT TRIAL OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP BEGIN IN THE U.S. SENATE ON TUESDAY.

SAM CLOVIS OF HINTON WORKED AS A TRUMP AIDE IN THE EARLY DAYS OF THE ADMINISTRATION AND SAYS THE IMPEACHMENT IS LATEST IN A LONG LIST OF ATTEMPTS TO HAVE TRUMP’S PRESIDENCY ENDED SINCE HE WAS ELECTED TO OFFICE:

SEVERAL SENATORS WHO WILL BE JURORS IN THE TRIAL ARE ACTIVELY CAMPAIGNING AGAINST TRUMP AND SPEAKING NEGATIVELY ABOUT HIM THROUGH THEIR PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN.

IF THIS WAS A CRIMINAL TRIAL IN ANY OTHER COURT, THOSE DEMOCRATIC SENATORS WOULD NEVER BE ALLOWED ON THE JURY BECAUSE OF THE OBVIOUS CONFLICT OF INTEREST:

DEMOCRATS HAVE CALLED FOR MORE WITNESSES TO BE CALLED IN THE TRIAL, BUT CLOVIS SAYS THAT STRATEGY WORKS BOTH WAYS:

CLOVIS DOESN’T THINK THE TRIAL WILL LAST A LONG TIME, BECAUSE THE SENATE WILL BE UNABLE TO DO OTHER BUSINESS WHILE THE IMPEACHMENT PROCEEDINGS ARE TAKING PLACE.

CLOVIS WITHDREW HIS NOMINATION TO BE AN UNDER-SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE IN THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IN NOVEMBER OF 2017.

HE WORKED AS AN ADVISOR TO PRESIDENT TRUMP AND U.S. SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE SONNY PERDUE BEFORE RETURNING TO THE MIDWEST.