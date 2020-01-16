U.S. SENATE RATIFIES USMCA AGREEMENT

Before the impeachment trial began, U-S Senate leaders managed to ratify the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, cementing a major new trade deal that’s been years in the making.

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says this is a vital pact with our neighbors to the north and south and promises a tremendous boost for the Iowa economy:

Iowa is the nation’s number-one pork producer, and in 2018, Canada and Mexico bought more than 40-percent of all U-S pork exports.

Iowa is also the country’s number-one egg producer and the U-S-M-C-A will raise U-S exports of poultry and eggs to Canada alone by 207-million dollars.

A report from the U-S International Trade Commission says the U-S-M-C-A will raise the nation’s gross domestic product by more than 68-billion dollars and will create nearly 176-thousand jobs, while boosting farm and food exports by at least two-point-two billion dollars.