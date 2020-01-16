SOUTH SIOUX & DAKOTA CITY DECLARE SNOW EMERGENCY FRIDAY

South Sioux City will be declaring a snow emergency that begins Friday.

City officials say that means vehicles will need to follow the odd/even parking rules. parking on the odd address side of the street Friday and even on Saturday until the snow emergency is cancelled.

Emergency routes need to be completely free of parking.

People are encouraged to park off the streets where possible while the snow is being cleared.

It is not acceptable to move snow from sidewalks or driveways out into the city streets.

The exception is along Dakota Avenue and 1 block east and west of the Avenue.

Dakota City has also declared a snow emergency starting at midnight tonight.