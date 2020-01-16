IOWA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD UNITS PREPARE FOR COMING DEPLOYMENTS

The leader of the Iowa National Guard, Major General Ben Corell, says a major deployment of Iowa soldiers is coming this year.

General Corell says there are currently around 100 soldiers and airmen deployed overseas, but that number will soon increase:

Corell says it has been almost ten years since this many guard members were activated for federal duty, with deployments likely starting late in the spring:

Corell announced the deployments during the annual state of the National Guard address today (Thursday) to the Iowa Legislature.

General Corell did not identify in his speech the specific army guard units that will be deployed.

A guard spokesman says Sioux City’s 185th Air National Guard Refueling Wing is not expected to be impacted by the upcoming deployments.