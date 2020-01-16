EARLY MORNING FIRE DESTROYS HOME AND MORE

Firefighters from four different departments battled, not only an early morning house fire, but frigid sub-zero temperatures this morning near Akron.

Fire broke out at a two-story rural home located at 18422 Webber Road, in the southwestern portion of Plymouth County.

Around 4 a.m., Akron, Hinton, Merrill, and Le Mars departments were notified of the fire.

The residents of the home were able to escape, but the house is a total loss.

The resident’s pickup truck, cargo trailer, and RV were also destroyed in the blaze.

Akron Firefighters are still putting out hot spots. The investigation into the cause of the fire continues.