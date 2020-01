BUTTIGIEG TO SPEAK IN SIOUX CITY THURSDAY NIGHT

DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE PETE BUTTIGIEG WILL HOLD TOWN HALLS TODAY IN NORTHWEST IOWA.

THE FORMER SOUTH BEND INDIANA MAYOR WILL SPEAK IN ORANGE CITY AT 4:30PM AT THE PRAIRIE WINDS EVENT CENTER.

FOLLOWING THAT, BUTTIGIEG WILL APPEAR IN SIOUX CITY AT WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL AT 7PM.

BUTTIGIEG WAS ELECTED MAYOR OF SOUTH BEND IN 2011, AND AT AGE 29 WAS THE YOUNGEST MAYOR OF A CITY WITH MORE THAN 100,000 RESIDENTS.

HE SERVED AS MAYOR OF SOUTH BEND THE PAST EIGHT YEARS.

DOORS TO THE SIOUX CITY EVENT WILL OPEN AT 6:30PM.