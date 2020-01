FORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN IS SCHEDULED TO MAKE A DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN APPEARANCE IN SIOUX CITY FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

BIDEN IS SCHEDULED TO SPEAK AT WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE AT 12:45PM.

BIDEN’S TALK WILL TAKE PLACE IN THE ROCKLIN CONFERENCE CENTER ON THE W-I-T CAMPUS.

DOORS WILL OPEN TO THE PUBLIC STARTING AT 12:15PM.