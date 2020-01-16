BCU’s Jackson Lamb listed on Bevo Francis Watch List

SIOUX CITY, IA — Small College Basketball has announced its first watch list for the Bevo Francis Award for 2020 and Briar Cliff’s Jackson Lamb made the list of 100 players. The Bevo Francis Award looks for the top player in the nation competing in the NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA, USCAA and NCCAA ranks.

The award looks at individual achievement as well as personal character and team achievements. This marks the second straight year that a Charger has made the cut as last season Jay Wolfe was among the final 50 for the award. This year’s group of nominees will be trimmed to 50 on February 15.

Lamb, the NAIA’s Emil S. Liston Award winner for athletic and academic success, is averaging 23.4 points per game this season while also leading the Cliff in rebounding at 6.6 boards a contest. His 17 steals and seven blocks also top the Blue and Gold while he ranks fourth in assists on the team with 40.

“It was a great honor for Jackston to be named on a watch list for a prestigious national award,” said BC head coach Mark Svagera. “I think it speaks to not only the season he’s had to this point, but also the way he’s developed and expanded his game over the last four years.”

The Bevo Francis Award winner will be announced on April 6. For more information on the award and to find the entire list of players, head to https://www.smallcollegebasketball.com/bevo-francis-award-2