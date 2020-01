PAPERWORK FILED FOR MARCH 3RD WOODBURY JAIL BOND VOTE

THE BOND VOTE FOR A NEW WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER IS NOW OFFICIALLY SET.

RON WIECK, CHAIRMAN OF THE NEW WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER COMMISSION, FILED THE OFFICIAL PAPERS AT THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

COUNTY SUPERVISOR ROCKY DE WITT ALSO SERVES ON THE COMMISSION:

A 50% PLUS 1 VOTE SIMPLE MAJORITY IS NEEDED TO PASS THE PROPOSED 49.3 MILLION DOLLAR BOND ISSUE TO FINANCE THE JAIL CENTER PROJECT.

WIECK SAYS HE AND OTHERS WILL BE EXPLAINING THE NEED FOR THE PROJECT AT EVERY TOWN IN THE COUNTY:

THE 440 BED JAIL WOULD BE CONSTRUCTED ON 38 ACRES OF LAND BETWEEN 28TH AND 38TH STREETS.