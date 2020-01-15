IOWA LAWMAKERS TO “WAIT & SEE” ON REYNOLDS TAX PROPOSALS

Republican lawmakers say reducing taxes is a priority, but they’re not ready to endorse the tax plan Governor Kim Reynolds unveiled in her “Condition of the State” message.

Reynolds proposed a one percent hike in the state sales tax, along with a reduction in state income taxes, as well as a move to try to reduce county property taxes.

House Speaker Pat Grassley says he doesn’t yet know if there’s a will among his G-O-P colleagues to embrace all of the concepts Reynolds outlined.

Senate President Charles Schneider of West Des Moines, says the specifics are important.

Democrats like Senate Minority Leader Janet Petersen of Des Moines are wary of the governor’s call to shift how state funding for water quality projects is allocated.

Petersen says there’s also no permanent funding source in the governor’s plan to ensure the state pays a greater share for mental health services, as future lawmakers could change the formula Reynolds proposed.

Radio Iowa