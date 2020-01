HINTON CRASH VICTIMS IDENTIFIED

AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED THE TWO HINTON HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS WHO DIED TUESDAY MORNING IN A TWO VEHICLE CRASH NEAR SIOUX CITY.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS 18-YEAR-OLD ELLA HOLTZEN AND 14-YEAR-OLD HARRISON (BECK) HOLTZEN DIED WHEN THE CAR ELLA WAS DRIVING SLID ON AN ICY CURVE AND INTO THE PATH OF AN ONCOMING PICKUP, WHICH STRUCK THE CAR’S PASSENGER SIDE.

THE SHERIFF SAYS THE ROAD WAS 100% ICE COVERED AT THE TIME OF THE ACCIDENT.

THE DRIVER OF THE PICK-UP, 66-YEAR-OLD WILLIAM O. SAMUELSON OF SIOUX CITY, WAS NOT INJURED.

THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 8AM NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF COUNTY ROAD K-22 AND GRANITE BOULEVARD.