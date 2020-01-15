Andy Osborne named to BCU baseball coaching staff

SIOUX CITY, IA — Briar Cliff head baseball coach Corby McGlauflin has named Andy Osborne to the assistant coaching position with the Chargers.

Osborne is very familiar with Bishop Mueller Field as he has led the Heelan squad for the past 12 seasons as the Crusaders’ head coach. Osborne will continue his role with Heelan while joining the Cliff staff.

“Coach Osborne brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our program,” McGlauflin said. “Coach O is a well-respected coach all across the region and we couldn’t be more excited that he’s chosen to join us at BCU.”

McGlauflin served as an assistant for Osborne at Heelan during the 2014 campaign.

“I worked under him at Heelan and we’ve had a great relationship ever since,” McGlauflin added.

Prior to taking the job at Heelan, Osborne was the head coach at Southwestern Community College for three seasons. With the Crusaders, Osborne has collected many accolades including District Coach of the Year honors six times and was named the Sioux City Journal Baseball Coach of the Year twice.

Briar Cliff begins its baseball season on February 15 at the Rube Foster Classic in Kansas City, Mo.