TWO HINTON HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS KILLED IN TWO VEHICLE COLLISION

TWO HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS FROM HINTON HAVE DIED FROM INJURIES IN A TWO VEHICLE CRASH TUESDAY MORNING IN SOUTHERN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 8AM NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF COUNTY ROAD K-22 AND GRANITE BOULEVARD.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS A HONDA CIVIC CARRYING THE TWO STUDENTS SLID ON AN ICY CURVE INTO THE PATH OF AN ONCOMING PICKUP, WHICH STRUCK THE CAR PASSENGER SIDE.

THE SHERIFF SAYS THE ROAD WAS 100% ICE COVERED AT THE TIME OF THE ACCIDENT.

THE HINTON SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT SAYS THE VICTIMS WERE A SENIOR GIRL AND A FRESHMAN BOY THAT WERE BROTHER AND SISTER.

THEIR NAMES HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.

COUNSELORS ARE AVAILABLE FOR STUDENTS AT THE SCHOOL AND ALL EVENING ACTIVITIES HAVE BEEN CANCELLED.