IOWA 4TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE J.D. SCHOLTEN WILL HOST SOME TOWN HALL MEETINGS IN NORTHWEST IOWA THE NEXT FEW DAYS AS PART OF HIS CAMPAIGN TOUR.

SCHOLTEN WILL SPEAK AT THE IRETON CITY OFFICE BUILDING WEDNESDAY AT 5PM AT THEN AT THE HINTON COMMUNITY CENTER AT 7PM.

ON SUNDAY AFTERNOON SCHOLTEN WILL SPEAK AT THE BRONSON COMMUNITY BUILDING AT 12:30PM.