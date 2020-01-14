NOEM HOPES TO SEE SOUTH DAKOTA AGRICULTURE REBOUND IN 2020

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem used her second State of the State speech Tuesday to lay out her vision for growing the state’s economy.

She touted the potential of a home-grown cybersecurity force and a continued focus on programs to broaden the state’s agriculture industry.

The governor plans to be in Washington D.C. Wednesday for a treaty signing with China that should help the state’s ag economy:

Noem also wants to find “extra flexibility” in the budget this year to fund pay raises for teachers, state employees, and medical providers.

Lawmakers said finding the room in the state budget for the pay raises is a top priority in the legislative session that started Tuesday.