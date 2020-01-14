GRASSLEY SAYS ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT WILL SOON ARRIVE IN SENATE

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says the articles of impeachment could be sent from the U-S House to the Senate soon.

A report says it could be Wednesday.

By law, Grassley says the “looming” impeachment trial would force everything else in the chamber to come to a screeching halt, including action on “very important issues,” like ratifying the United States Mexico Canada Agreement.

OC……. “going to last” :14

While the articles were passed in the House nearly a month ago, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi chose to not immediately send them on to the Senate for action.

OC……….”and wait tactic”

The Senate Budget Committee met Tuesday to do markup on the U-S-M-C-A, a measure which Grassley says has great importance to Iowans and to the country.

He says senate debate on the trade agreement is limited to 20 hours:

OC………”nothing else” :17

Due to the impeachment process, Grassley says, “We have lost a heck of a lot of time that could have been spent working together on the American people’s priorities.”

Radio Iowa