PART OF HAMILTON BLVD SHUT DOWN BECAUSE OF GAS LEAK

PART OF HAMILTON BOULEVARD WAS BLOCKED OFF AROUND 10AM MONDAY MORNING AFTER A CONSTRUCTION CREW STRUCK AND PUNCTURED A NATURAL GAS LINE.

THE BOULEVARD WAS SHUT DOWN BETWEEN WEST 15TH AND WEST 17TH STREET BECAUSE OF THE INCIDENT AT A SITE WHERE A NEW BUILDING IS BEING CONSTRUCTED.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED IN THE INCIDENT.

Photos courtesy KMEG/KPTH