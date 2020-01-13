JUDGE ORDERS BIG OX ENERGY TO PAY LANDFILL BILLS

There’s been another court ruling against the shut down Big Ox renewable energy plant in South Sioux city.

A Butler County District Judge has ordered Big Ox Energy to pay $32,531 to a landfill for failing to pay for waste services.

The ruling comes after the company failed to respond to a lawsuit filed by a landfill in David City, Nebraska.

The landfill sued the company over several unpaid invoices.

Last weeks ruing against Big Ox is at least the third judgment entered against the idle plant for failing to pay bills.

The Big Ox plant in South Sioux City closed in April after it lost its wastewater treatment permit.