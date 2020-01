JAIL COMMISSION SETS MARCH 3RD BOND VOTE

THE THREE MEMBERS OF THE NEW WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER COMMISSION HELD THEIR FIRST MEETING MONDAY AT THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE.

LOCAL BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE LEGISLATOR RON WIECK WAS ELECTED TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE COMMISSION:

JOINING WIECK ARE COUNTY SUPERVISOR ROCKY DE WITT, WHO WILL SERVE AS TREASURER AND SIOUX CITY MAYOR BOB SCOTT WHO WILL BE THE PROJECT SECRETARY.

THE COMMISSION SET MARCH 3RD AS THE DATE FOR A VOTE ON THE PROPOSED 49.3 MILLION DOLLAR BOND ISSUE TO FINANCE THE JAIL CENTER PROJECT.

IF THE BOND ISSUE PASSES, THE 440 BED JAIL WOULD BE CONSTRUCTED ON 38 ACRES OF LAND BETWEEN 28TH AND 38TH STREETS.