2020 IOWA LEGISLATIVE SESSION OPENS IN DES MOINES

The Iowa Legislature began its 2020 session Monday morning with the gavel falling minutes apart in the House and Senate.

Republican Linda Upmeyer of Clear Lake closed out her tenure as speaker of the Iowa House:

Last fall, Upmeyer announced she would not seek re-election to the House in November of 2020 and would immediately step down as the leader of House Republicans for the 2020 legislative session.

Upmeyer was able to give one last speech from the speaker’s chair:

In October, House Republicans selected Pat Grassley as Upmeyer’s successor and he was installed after a vote in the full House Monday morning:

Grassley’s dad cut a limb from a walnut tree on the Grassley family farm and made a gavel for the new speaker:

Grassley is predicting his young daughter Reagan — named for former President Ronald Reagan — may follow him into politics.

Grassley’s grandparents, U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley and his wife, Barbara, were in Des Moines to watch their grandson take the oath of office

Pat Grassley joked during his remarks that farmer-legislators like him will be anxious to start planting this spring and that may influence how long the 2020 legislative session lasts.

Pat Grassley took the oath to serve as Iowa House Speaker using a New Testament that was a gift to his grandfather.

Radio Iowa