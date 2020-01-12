IOWA LAWMAKERS CONVENE MONDAY

The Iowa Legislature convenes Monday with majority Republicans in the position to set the agenda for another year.

Leaders say top topics likely will include tax policy, finding more workers to fill jobs and funding education and health care programs.

There will also be debate on adjusting Iowa’s state run medical marijuana program.

House Speaker Pat Grassley says it’s too soon to predict what if any changes may happen there:

Senate President Charles Schneider of Des Moines has met with Governor Reynolds to discuss changes:

Governor Kim Reynolds will deliver her “Condition of the State” address Tuesday morning to the legislature.

You can hear her message on KSCJ at 10am Tuesday.