FAVRE REFLECTS ON NFL CAREER AND STATE OF THE GAME

NFL Hall of Fame Quarterback Brett Favre spoke to a crowd estimated at over 2000 people Saturday at the United Sports Academy’s CNOS Fieldhouse in North Sioux City.

Favre’s presentation focused on leadership in sports and all aspects of life, but he also shared a lot of stories about his career, teammates and coaches:

Favre says the game has changed significantly since he retired at the end of the 2010 season. He says nobody tackles anymore like they did when he played:

Favre spent the majority of his 20-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers and won a Super Bowl there.

The three time NFL MVP played through many injuries in his career and says he is concerned as he gets older about the toll those injuries and concussions may have on him:

Favre was the first NFL quarterback to pass for 500 touchdowns, throw for 70,000 yards, complete 6,000 passes and attempt 10,000 passes.